SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at B. Riley

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. SRAX has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SRAX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 30.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 40.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

