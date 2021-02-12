SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSAAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. SSAB AB has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.25.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

