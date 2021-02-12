SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 170.4% in January

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSEZY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. 19,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,849. SSE has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.