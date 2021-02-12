ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,311 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,470,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,551 shares of company stock worth $8,295,247 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.29. 17,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

