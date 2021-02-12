ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,990 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in General Mills by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 63,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. 96,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,617. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

