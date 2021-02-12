ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 237.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after buying an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after buying an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in NIKE by 5,779.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after buying an additional 435,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.11. 92,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

