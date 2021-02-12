ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $13.17 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 977,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,472,000 after buying an additional 211,563 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after purchasing an additional 922,927 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 794,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,569,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $76.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,144. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

