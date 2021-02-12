ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $26.25 Million Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF accounts for about 1.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 5.19% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMBS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 306.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,171. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.