ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,532 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 617,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,661,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.