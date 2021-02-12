ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $7.29 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,295,291. The firm has a market cap of $243.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.24. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

