ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,562. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27. The stock has a market cap of $188.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

