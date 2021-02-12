ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 8,347 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.6% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 276,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,292,619. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

