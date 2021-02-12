ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,265,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,398,000 after acquiring an additional 590,035 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 141,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,691. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.03.

