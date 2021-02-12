ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,040 shares during the period. Rayonier comprises approximately 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Rayonier worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,547,000 after buying an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 14.6% in the third quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 497,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 25,930 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RYN traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.91. 2,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,212. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.88 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,806.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,600 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

