St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,217.00

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,217 ($15.90) and last traded at GBX 1,216.50 ($15.89), with a volume of 526937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,179 ($15.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,171.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,039.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

