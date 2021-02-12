St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.29

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,039.29 and traded as high as $1,181.00. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $1,179.00, with a volume of 434,954 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,171.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,039.29. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

