STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 651.03 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 899,092 shares of company stock valued at $95,150,214. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after buying an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,860,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,380,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.