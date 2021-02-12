STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 22,250 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $2,763,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $972,846.10.

On Monday, February 8th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 144,838 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $17,710,790.64.

On Thursday, February 4th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,821. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $56,860,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $24,954,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after purchasing an additional 68,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

