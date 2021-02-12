StableUSD One Day Volume Reaches $93.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.00 or 0.01116985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006284 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.31 or 0.05697027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00027328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

StableUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.