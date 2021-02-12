StableXSwap (STAX) Price Up 27.9% This Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. StableXSwap has a total market capitalization of $21.45 million and approximately $77,563.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00003290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,765.28 or 0.99977429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00080218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 204.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

StableXSwap Token Trading

StableXSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

