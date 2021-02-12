StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One StableXSwap token can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003485 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $22.85 million and $131,165.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,764.94 or 0.99419577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00076687 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 144.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

StableXSwap Token Trading

StableXSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

