Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Trading Down 10.8%

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares were down 10.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 9,704,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,521,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 127.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.