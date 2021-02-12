Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches One Day Volume of $31.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $968.98 and $31.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stakinglab Token Profile

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

Stakinglab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

