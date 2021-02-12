Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Feb 12th, 2021


Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the January 14th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCBFY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.02. 10,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,946. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

