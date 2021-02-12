Standard Tokenization Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $30.04 Million (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.04 million and $12.67 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.98 or 0.01113205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.05694608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 922,326,558 tokens. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

Standard Tokenization Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

