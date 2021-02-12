Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GH traded up $10.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,561. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in Guardant Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

