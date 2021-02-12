Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$48.51 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.69.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

