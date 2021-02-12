Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Up 14%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) traded up 14% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.58 and last traded at $14.12. 3,540,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 1,249,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

SBLK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 268.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

