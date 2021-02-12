Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,171 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $105.27. 82,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,047. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 137.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.