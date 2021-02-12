Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 160.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,441 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 160,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 199.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 27.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,602 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 74,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,047. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

