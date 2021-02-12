Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) (TSE:SAM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) (TSE:SAM) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.27. Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 89,966 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$13.40 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

About Starcore International Mines Ltd. (SAM.TO) (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

