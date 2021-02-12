State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 33,885 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $17,605,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $9,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $5,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the third quarter worth $4,419,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $4,228,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.91. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

