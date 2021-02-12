State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Perspecta during the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perspecta by 13,596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perspecta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

PRSP stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Perspecta Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.