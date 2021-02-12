State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in LendingTree by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingTree by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LendingTree by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TREE. Truist lifted their price target on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $343.34 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.72 and a 12 month high of $368.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.