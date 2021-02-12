State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $436,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 341.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,262.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,230.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3,197.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

