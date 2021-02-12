State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $19,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,418,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,576,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,044 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 25.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

