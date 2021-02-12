State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

NYSE:PPG opened at $138.06 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

