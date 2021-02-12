State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.94 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $116.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Insiders sold a total of 50,434 shares of company stock worth $5,949,213 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

