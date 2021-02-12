State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $16.99 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,044 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,447,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 737,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

