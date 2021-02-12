State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.24 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

