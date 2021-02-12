State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.98 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $19,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,677,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $575.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $660.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

