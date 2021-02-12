State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $20,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.61 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.77.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

