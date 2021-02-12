State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,278 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $51,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $391.11 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $397.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of -126.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.76.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

