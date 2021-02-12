State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $17,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

