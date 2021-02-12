State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 106,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $157.63 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

