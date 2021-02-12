State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,656 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.30% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR opened at $50.76 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.