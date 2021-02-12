State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,185 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of The Trade Desk worth $20,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $866.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $812.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.00.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.17, for a total transaction of $16,263,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $18,410,981.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,530 shares of company stock valued at $110,157,970. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.