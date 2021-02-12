State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,074 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,074 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 121.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth $238,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Pinterest by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $87.37.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 55,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,158,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,590.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $84,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,396 shares of company stock valued at $137,810,413 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

