State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 12,270 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of WEC Energy Group worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

