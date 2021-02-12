State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,077 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,077 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of State Street worth $15,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

